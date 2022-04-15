China responds to ‘US provocations’, starts military exercises near Taiwan

Chinese Defense Ministry assured that the country’s army will take all necessary measures to “thwart” the intentions of Taiwanese separatists.

Sputnik – This Friday (15), in response to “US provocations”, China begins military exercises near Taiwan.

“On April 15, the East Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China sent warships, bombers, fighter jets and other forces to carry out multi-role combat patrols and conduct naval and air exercises in the East China Sea in around the island of Taiwan”, the Chinese command said.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian assured that the country’s army will take all necessary measures to “thwart” foreign interference and the separatists’ intentions of “Taiwan independence”.

The spokesperson also stressed that the visit by US congressmen to the island “violates the principle of One China and the three joint communiqués”, while “seriously undermining the political foundations” of relations between the two countries, aggravating tensions. in the Taiwan Strait.

On Thursday (14), Taiwanese media reported the arrival on the island of a US delegation, composed of six congressmen, led by the head of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez.

Beijing, for its part, has again expressed its dissatisfaction with any kind of official contact between the US and Taiwan, with the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, saying that the Americans “should respect the One China principle and the provisions of the three joint communiqués”, and stop any form of “official exchanges with Taiwan to avoid going further down this dangerous path”.

Recently, the US Department of State approved a possible contract, estimated at US$95 million (R$446.7 million) to provide technical support and equipment for the Patriot air defense systems to Taiwan.

The US-approved agreement includes training, deployment, operation, maintenance and support of Patriot systems and associated equipment.

