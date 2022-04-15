CIA warns setbacks could lead Putin to use nuclear weapon







Russian President Vladimir Putin follows military action in the Black Sea photo: Reuters

Russia’s setbacks during the invasion of Ukraine could lead Russian President Vladimir Putin to use low-powered or tactical nuclear weapons, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday.

“In view of the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, as well as the setbacks they have so far faced militarily, none of us can take the nuclear threat as a joke from the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or low-powered nuclear weapons,” he warned. Burns in a speech in Atlanta.

The Kremlin said it put nuclear deterrent forces on high alert shortly after the Russian invasion began on Feb. from Georgia Tech University.

“Obviously, we are very concerned. And I know that President (Joe) Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a third world war, about avoiding the limit where a nuclear conflict becomes possible”, said the CIA director.

CIA Director during an event at the Georgia Institute of Technology Photo: Brynn Anderson

Russia has many tactical nuclear weapons, less powerful than the bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima in World War II.

Russian military doctrine introduces a principle called “escalation to de-escalation”, which would entail dealing a first blow with a low-powered nuclear weapon to regain the initiative if things go terribly wrong in a conventional conflict with the West.

But under this hypothesis, “NATO could intervene militarily on the ground in Ukraine in the course of this conflict and that is not something that, as President Biden has made clear, is among the options.”

Recalling that he has served as ambassador to Russia, Burns used harsh words to speak of Putin, calling him an “apostle of revenge” who for many years “has remained in a flammable combination of nonconformity, ambition and insecurity”.

“Every day Putin demonstrates that declining powers can be just as disturbing as rising powers,” he said. AFP