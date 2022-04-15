Confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli police leaves 152 injured in Jerusalem | World

At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday, extending a recent resurgence in violence that has raised fears of a backlash into wider conflict.

Most of the injuries were caused by rubber bullets, stun grenades and beatings with police batons, said the Palestinian Red Crescent, at the most sensitive site of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israeli security forces are on high alert following a series of attacks on Arab streets across the country in the past two weeks.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces leave more than 150 at Jerusalem’s holy site

The clashes at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s old walled city risk triggering a wider conflict, like last year’s Gaza war.

In a statement, Israeli police said hundreds of Palestinians threw fireworks and stones at their forces and towards the Jewish prayer area near the Western Wall in the Old City after Ramadan morning prayers.

1 out of 1 Palestinians wounded in Jerusalem – Photo: Ammar Awad/Reuters Palestinians were wounded in Jerusalem – Photo: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Police said they entered the Al-Aqsa compound to “disperse and repel [a multidão e] allow the rest of the faithful to leave the place safely,” adding that three police officers were injured in the clashes.

Police have detained hundreds of Palestinians, a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a Twitter post.