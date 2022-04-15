Cyberpunk 2077 will have a never-before-seen story in a new major expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 will get a new story when its first expansion is released! That’s what developer CD Projekt Red promised during its most recent shareholder meeting to discuss its fiscal results, which took place just a few minutes ago. Find out what’s new below!

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year ?? https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

On the game’s official Twitter, it was said that “As mentioned in the tax report a moment ago, the upcoming expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in 2023. Stay tuned for more details later this year.”

Studio CFO and Vice President Piotr Nielubowicz also commented that “For all those who have walked the streets of Night City, we are working on more DLCs, as well as a massive expansion with an all-new story.”

“We believe in the long-term potential of the game, so one of our priorities in 2021 was to improve the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077“, continued Piotr. “We are finally satisfied with the product and are encouraged by the players and their reception of the next generation editions on consoles.”

This news comes with confirmation that the base game has already surpassed the 18 million mark sold, so let’s wait and see if the expansions, which had already been announced even before the game’s original launch in 2020, will help those numbers to rise even higher.

Maybe all these improvements and updates will motivate more people to agree with our classic review? Are you already feeling more confident about the “real GOTY”?! Tell us in the comments below!