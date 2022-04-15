Discover the incredible benefits of plums for your health; the advantages are so many that you can’t stop consuming them – Reproduction: Canva

São João do Paraíso, April 14, 2022, by Ana Meireles – Today, you will know here the plum benefits for your health. Stay with us to understand how important it is to include this food in your family’s diet.

The real plum (domestic prunos), is the fruit of the plum tree and can be found dry or in natura. Above all, it is a source of carbohydrates, calcium, potassium and minerals that contribute to the proper functioning of the body. In addition, it has a sweet flavor that pleases the most demanding palates. In this sense, it is worth knowing the benefits of plum and include it in the menu on a regular basis.

See the benefits of plum

In principle, this fruit can be consumed in several ways. However, it is in the dehydrated form that the highest concentration of nutrients is found. As reported by Fabiana Gonçalves, published on the Uol website, on June 10, 2020. In addition, Agro Notícias will describe more reasons that will convince you to consume this food from now on.

Prevents and treats constipation

Due to the fibers present in its composition, it acts as a laxative. In this way, it improves intestinal transit and supports the treatment of constipation. Thus, it reduces discomfort and abdominal pain.

Combat premature aging

She is rich in antioxidant agents that act on free radicals. As a result, it helps eliminate toxins that contribute to premature aging of cells.

Discover the benefits of plums for heart health

With its high antioxidant power, it inhibits the increase in LDL, known as bad cholesterol. Furthermore, it stimulates the production of enzymes that prevent the formation of fatty plaques. This reduces the chances of cardiovascular disease.

Helps control blood pressure

Beforehand, potassium is an important mineral in controlling blood pressure. Therefore, ingesting this dried fruit is an excellent way to acquire it. Since 50 g of dried plum provides 366 mg of this mineral. Finally, the plum benefits associated with other healthy practices can leave your blood pressure levels normalized.

