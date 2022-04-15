Elden Ring: player who beats one of the most difficult bosses in the game starts to become a legend

Let Me Solo Her gained fame by helping PC players defeat Malenia, Miquella’s Blade

Although it is considered by some players as an “easy option” for the game, the Summoning allies in Elden Ring for many may be the only viable way to beat some of your bosses. Among the players willing to help in this process is a person who specializes in defeating Malenia, Miquella’s Bladein a very stylish way.

Inhabiting the servers of the PC version of the game, the player is known as “Let Me Solo Her” (let me face it alone, in a free translation) and is characterized by wearing a pitcher on his head and using two katanas. The apparent lack of equipment is made up for by too much skill, which results in your ability to fulfill the promise that accompanies your name.

The first reports of Let Me Solo Her’s feats began to surface on Reddit, where the player gained a legend status. According to a post made by user sazed813, the ally not only managed to single-handedly defeat Malenia — one of the most challenging bosses in Elden Ring — but also did this without taking virtually any damage.

Let Me Solo Her wins several honors

The player’s feats become more admirable when we consider that, upon entering another world of Elden Ring, player resources become more limited. This also reflects on the amount of total health, which is decreased, while at the same time enemies’ energy bar increases.

The great skill of Let Me Solo Her is earning several tributeswhich include everything from references to scenes from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure even fan art sculpted in ZBrush. The player also received several themed arts, which show the unusual combination of a pot on his head, katanas and the underwear worn by the player.



The real identity of the “legend of Elden Ring” seems to be the YouTuber Klein Tsuboi, who posted a video on his channel showing how he helped two players defeat Malenia. According to him, your sign will always be close to the region in which the boss is found with the aim of helping anyDesperate tainted” that needs assistance.

Source: Kotaku