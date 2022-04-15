Enjoy! Ubisoft Plus is offering a 7-day free trial on PC

For R$49.99 a month, Ubisoft Plus subscribers receive access to a catalog of more than 100 games from the French publisher, including classics such as Speed ​​Busters and the recent Rainbow Six Extraction. With so many similar services popping up, it’s normal for many to question the feasibility of subscribing. If you’re one of those, the platform is offering a week of free trials on PC.

Enjoy one week of Ubisoft+ for free! Play over 100 games on PC including our latest releases and expansions. — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 13, 2022

To access the test, you need to provide your credit or debit card details. In addition, if the subscription is not canceled at the end of the trial, an automatic renewal will take place and the user will be charged the default value. It is worth remembering that the test is limited to new users and even if you have recently canceled your subscription you will not be able to participate. Here are some games that can be found on the platform, including their respective cosmetic items and expansions: Assassin’s Creed Franchise

Far Cry Franchise

Year Franchise

Watch Dogs Franchise

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

The Crew 2

For Honor

The Division 2

Splinter Cell Franchise

Ghost Recon Franchise

Prince of Persia franchise

Rayman franchise

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Extraction

Riders Repulic

Steep

Might & Magic Franchise

Child of Light

Valiant Hearts: The Great War