Enjoy! Ubisoft Plus is offering a 7-day free trial on PC

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Enjoy! Ubisoft Plus is offering a 7-day free trial on PC 4 Views

For R$49.99 a month, Ubisoft Plus subscribers receive access to a catalog of more than 100 games from the French publisher, including classics such as Speed ​​Busters and the recent Rainbow Six Extraction.

With so many similar services popping up, it’s normal for many to question the feasibility of subscribing. If you’re one of those, the platform is offering a week of free trials on PC.

To access the test, you need to provide your credit or debit card details. In addition, if the subscription is not canceled at the end of the trial, an automatic renewal will take place and the user will be charged the default value.

It is worth remembering that the test is limited to new users and even if you have recently canceled your subscription you will not be able to participate.

Here are some games that can be found on the platform, including their respective cosmetic items and expansions:

  • Assassin’s Creed Franchise

  • Far Cry Franchise

  • Year Franchise

  • Watch Dogs Franchise

  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole

  • The Crew 2

  • For Honor

  • The Division 2

  • Splinter Cell Franchise

  • Ghost Recon Franchise

  • Prince of Persia franchise

  • Rayman franchise

  • Immortals Fenyx Rising

  • Rainbow Six Siege

  • Rainbow Six Extraction

  • Riders Repulic

  • Steep

  • Might & Magic Franchise

  • Child of Light

  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War

The catalog certainly has some very attractive titles and is worth the test.

So, will you stay out of this?

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Activision shareholders pressured to vote against Xbox takeover

Representatives of SOC Investment Group have published an open letter officially requesting Activision Blizzard investors …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved