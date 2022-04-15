Ethereum developer arrested for aiding North Korea

US developer Virgil Griffith was sentenced Tuesday to five years and three months in prison for providing North Korea with consulting services on blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

Griffith was a developer and research scientist for the Ethereum Foundation. In 2019, he traveled to Pyongyang to attend a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference despite being denied travel permission by the US Department of State. It is worth remembering that US citizens have been banned from traveling to North Korea since 2017, with special permissions taking place after review by the US government.

But the developer went on trial for violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and Executive Order 13466, which prohibit the export of goods, services or technology to North Korea without a permit from the Office of Foreign Assets Control. (OFAC), an agency subordinate to the US Department of the Treasury.

Griffith was accused of, in addition to attending the event, passing on information about how North Korea could use crypto technology to launder money and circumvent US sanctions. In September of last year, he pleaded guilty in court for the Southern District of New York.

In addition to serving five years and three months in jail, Virgil Griffith will spend another three years on probation after getting out of prison.

