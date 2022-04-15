FBI Accuses North Korea-Linked Hackers of Stealing $620 Million in Cryptocurrencies | Economy

A group of hackers linked to North Korea was responsible for the theft of $620 million worth of cryptocurrencies in a March attack against players of the video game Axie Infinity, US authorities said Thursday.

“Thanks to our investigation, we have confirmed that the Lazarus Group and APT38, online actors associated with North Korea, are responsible for the theft,” the FBI said in a statement.

In late March, the Ronin Network, a network linked to the Ethereum cryptocurrency specializing in games, reported that an attack aimed at its blockchain generated 173,600 ether and $25.5 million in stable currency, a digital asset pegged to the US dollar.

Bitcoin: Know what it is and how the most popular cryptocurrency works

In Axie Infinity, players participate in battles and receive rewards that they can exchange for cryptocurrencies or cash. To play, they need to buy a minimum of three Axies, which are NFT (non-fungible tokens), which are stored on a blockchain or unalterable digital ledger.

Anyone who owns Axies can buy, sell or rent them to other players. Owners can also “breed” them to produce new Axies with more value.