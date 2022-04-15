Finland and Sweden prepare to decide on NATO entry and Russia threatens – News

Finland enters this week the decisive phase on its possible entry into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), something unthinkable just two months ago, before the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and will probably have a resolution in June.

The government of the Nordic country is due to publish, in principle this Thursday (14), a “white paper” on the country’s security and the consequences of the recent actions of its Russian neighbor.

This strategic study, commissioned in early March, will be the starting point for a debate in Parliament for several weeks.





Like Finland, Sweden is studying the question of joining NATO.

“We will have very prudent talks, but we will not take longer than necessary,” Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said last Friday.

“I believe we will finish our debate at the end of June,” said the Social Democrat leader.

“I think the request will be presented sometime in May,” to allow a decision at the NATO summit, which will take place in Madrid at the end of June, former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, in favor of membership, told AFP.





intense consultations

In recent weeks, Finland has held consultations with almost all 30 NATO members.

Like neighboring Sweden, the country obtained clear assurances from the secretary general of the military alliance, the Norwegian, Jens Stoltenberg, that the doors were open and received several signs of support, from the United States to Germany, through France and the United Kingdom. United.

The shift in public opinion has also been spectacular: polls now suggest that 60% of Finns are in favor of joining, double the pre-war rate in Ukraine.

The percentage of those who are against membership fell to around 20%.





Although not all have spoken out, there is also a majority in favor of NATO among Finnish MPs.

This is the case of Joonas Kontta, deputy of the Center Party, who believes that the alliance is “something we didn’t need”. However, the Russian invasion “changed Europe, without a step back” and “being a member of NATO would give us more value in terms of security”, he told AFP.

Vladimir Putin, who justified the invasion of Ukraine by expanding NATO, could face a 1,340 km border with the western military alliance if Finland joins.











Moscow makes threats

undefined





Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that if Finland or Sweden join NATO, Russia will bolster its military contingent, including nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea near Scandinavia.

In case of accession, “the borders of the Alliance with Russia would be multiplied by two. And it will be necessary to defend these borders”, revealed the current number 2 of the Russian Security Council in a message via Telegram.

“In this case, it could no longer be considered a non-nuclear Baltic,” he added, also evoking the deployment of infantry and anti-aircraft defense systems in northwest Russia and naval forces in the Gulf of Finland.

Referring to the population of Finland and Sweden, the official estimated that “no one in their right mind […] may want an increase in tension on its borders and have Iskander [mísseis] next to your house, [mísseis] hypersonic and nuclear-armed ships”.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö acknowledged at the end of March that a NATO candidacy could provoke “fiery” responses from Russia. Finnish government websites were targeted by cyberattacks on Friday (8).

According to the Nordic country’s Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, NATO considers that it would take between four and 12 months to finalize membership.



