Florida Governor Signs Law Prohibiting Abortion After 15 Weeks of Pregnancy | World

Florida women, in the United States, will not be able to abort after 15 weeks of pregnancy, after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law on the subject this Thursday (14).

The text, approved by the Republican majority assembly, will enter into force on July 1 and reduce the period for voluntary termination of pregnancy from 24 to 15 weeks.

The only exceptions contemplated for performing the procedure after this period are in case of necessity to save the mother’s life or if the fetus has a fatal anomaly.

“Today, we are here to defend those who cannot defend themselves,” DeSantis said, before signing the law.

During the parliamentary debate, the Democratic opposition tried unsuccessfully to include exceptions in cases of rape, incest and human trafficking.

“This abortion ban is an attack on our most fundamental freedoms: the right to control our own bodies, our own future,” Stephanie Fraim, president of the reproductive health organization Planned Parenthood, said in a statement.

Florida’s new law mimics similar text passed in Mississippi, which the conservative-majority US Supreme Court is considering after suggesting in December that it would ratify it.

Many Republican-run states want to take advantage of the Supreme Court’s new balance of power — with six conservative versus three progressive justices — to restrict or reverse the ruling in Roe v. and 24 weeks of gestation.

The most controversial case was that of Texas, where, in September, the state assembly voted in favor of banning abortion once the fetal heartbeat is detected, that is, after six weeks of gestation. During this period, most women do not know they are pregnant.

