Foundation responsible for BM contest says young man who died after test passed medical exams

Fundatec, the foundation responsible for preparing and coordinating the competition for soldier of the Military Brigade (BM), issued a note this Thursday afternoon (14) regretting the death of Ramon Oliveira, 22, born in Bom Jesus, in Campos de Above the Sierra. The candidate to become a soldier died after the Physical Aptitude Test (TAF) required to pass the tests of the Military Brigade contest.

The death occurred last Tuesday (12). The tests were held at the Ulbra campus in Canoas. The BM confirms that the young man died after a physical test.

Note of Condolence

“It is with great regret that Fundatec and the Military Brigade of the State of Rio Grande do Sul receive information about the death of the candidate who was running for the position of Level III Soldier in the Public Contest of the Military Brigade.

The contest is currently in the 3rd Phase – PHYSICAL TRAINING EXAM, with more than 4,000 candidates performing the barbell, abdominal and running tests, as determined in the Opening Notice, which are held at the Ulbra Sports Complex, in Canoas/RS .

Before this phase, all candidates were submitted to the Health Examination, in which only the fit were invited to perform the physical exercises according to the reports and evaluations carried out at this stage.

In the early afternoon of 04.10.2022, the candidate RFO, 22 years old, after carrying out all the activities, needed emergency care provided by the technical health team that was in the ambulance on duty at the scene, as well as by the emergency team. remote support. It should be noted that he received all the necessary procedures at the time, being lucid and, later, being removed from the HPS in Canoas. However, unfortunately, we received the information that on 12.04.2022 he passed away.

Fundatec and the Military Brigade deeply regret the loss of this young man, wishing the most sincere condolences to the family at this time.

The Military Brigade deeply regrets the death of the candidate for the BM public contest, Ramon Farias de Oliveira, 22 years old.

The young man felt bad after performing one of the stages of the physical fitness test (TAF) of the event, on Sunday (10/04). Still at the scene, the medical team present provided immediate care to the candidate. Afterwards, he was taken to the Hospital de Pronto Socorro de Canoas, where he remained in the Intensive Care Unit, dying on Tuesday (12/04).

Further clarifications on the circumstances of the incident will be provided by the Fundação Universidade Empresa de Tecnologia e Ciências (Fundatec), responsible for administering the tests.

The Military Brigade deeply regrets the loss of this promising young man, wishing the most sincere condolences to the bereaved family at this time of pain.”