Girl hospitalized in Belo Horizonte with suspected rabies goes to ICU

The 12-year-old indigenous girl who is hospitalized at João Paulo II Hospital, in Belo Horizonte, suspected of having contracted human rabies, presented this Wednesday (13), a worsening in her clinical condition.

According to the State Department of Health (SES-MG), due to the delicate state, the girl needed to be transferred to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the hospital unit.

The girl belongs to the Maxakali village, located in the municipality of Bertópolis, 642 km from Belo Horizonte, and was transferred to the capital to receive medical care. On April 4, a boy of the same age and from the same village died of the disease. SES-MG confirmed the cause of his death last Monday (11), after carrying out tests on the victim’s body. According to the families, the two were chirped by a bat, the transmitter of the disease.

The last death in the state from the disease occurred in June 2012, in the municipality of Rio Casca, in the Zona da Mata region. It was a rural producer who had also been bitten by a bat.

measurements

Through a note, SES-MG said that after the suspicion of cases in rural Bertópolis, it began to adopt some measures. See which ones:

– Notification and Investigation of the two suspected cases, as well as immediate communication to the Ministry of Health;

– Immediate epidemiological investigation of the two cases. The investigation is carried out in the location where the suspected cases are exposed, with an active search for people who may have had the same risk situation as the suspected cases; and then with the referral for prophylactic medical care in the locality;

– Organization of periodic meetings for the alignment and planning of case investigation actions and rabies prevention and control measures, together with the Municipal Health Department of Bertópolis, which took place on April 06, 07 and 08, 2022;

– Organization and holding of meetings with the local medical team, SES-MG and the Ministry of Health to align the conduct of anti-rabies care in the locality (April 8, 2022);

– Availability of immunobiologicals for prophylactic human anti-rabies treatment (post-exposure and pre-exposure, as the case may be (rabies vaccine and anti-rabies serum);

– Organization and monitoring of vaccination of contacts of the first case to start immediately on April 9th;

– Organization and monitoring of pre-exposure vaccination for all residents of the rural location, totaling around 1,100 residents, starting on April 9, 2022;

– Availability of 100 doses of animal rabies vaccine for rabies vaccination of dogs and cats in the locality; according to the estimated animal population for the area. Vaccination is being carried out in the locality, with the aim of immunizing dogs and cats and, therefore, implementing actions to prevent and control the disease. It is being carried out by the agents of Endemics of the Municipal Health Department of Bertópolis starting on April 06, 2022.

– Monitoring of field actions developed by the Instituto Mineiro de Agropecuária (IMA) for prevention and control of rabies in the locality. This one is in the region, and carries out epidemiological investigation, to verify spoliation of bats in production animals, presence or reports of deaths of animals with neurological clinical signs, as well as information about performing rabies vaccination in these animals. Contacts were also made with rural producers, informing them about ways to prevent rabies in herbivores.

– Carrying out health education actions in the region with the aim of alerting people about the disease and its forms of transmission, as well as rabies prevention and control measures.





– Organization and realization of a Webinar for health professionals in the state of Minas Gerais on the update of human anti-rabies care scheduled for April 19, 2022.