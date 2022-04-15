Government wants to tax all imports, official Moto G52 and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the denial that Samsung intends to use a MediaTek chip in the new Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy S23, releases and upcoming Motorola announcements, vivo announcements that include a rival for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Xiaomi 12 details Lite and Redmi Note 12 line, and proposed tax law for all imports. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

Galaxy S22 FE and S23 without MediaTek





Recently there have been reports from South Korean sources that Samsung could be considering using MediaTek chipsets in its next high-end phones, including not only the Galaxy S22 FE but even the Galaxy S23 line. Apparently the story is not quite like that, and a new informant now indicates that there are no plans for that to happen, either now or in the near future. As informed, Samsung should even keep its next more premium phones with solutions from Qualcomm and its own Exynos division. As much as both are targets of criticism in the Galaxy S22 line, the South Korean would be convinced that everything is just a one-off problem that will be resolved. As so far Samsung has not commented, it remains to wait for the launch of the Galaxy S22 FE to know which version is confirmed.

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Redmi Note 12 close to launch





Xiaomi should soon renew its line of mid-range phones, ranging from the most basic models of the Redmi Note 12 family to the Xiaomi 12 Lite, a more affordable option than the brand’s current top of the line. New information published this week gives us more details on what the devices will look like, and it looks like the Xiaomi 12 Lite will have a lot in common with the current Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, including the Snapdragon 778G processor and main sensor rear camera set. 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel macro. On the other hand, the front camera would have a reduction from 20 to 16 megapixels, but at least the battery would be bigger, with 4,500 mAh and 67W recharge. The Redmi Note 12 line has already started to be approved by international bodies, and apparently Xiaomi intends to continue with its policy of relaunching the same device in several countries with different names. According to information, the devices could reach some markets as part of the POCO X4 line, but it is still unclear which countries these would be or the name of each variant of the Redmi Note 12. Both the Xiaomi 12 Lite and the Redmi Note 12 family are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, but they still don’t have an official release date.

vivo Foldable Lance X Fold





The Chinese Vivo took advantage of the week to launch some new products that promise to rock the local market. The most interesting of them was the foldable phone X Fold, which comes with the proposal to compete with Galaxy Z Fold 3, Mi Mix Fold and Find N for the public’s taste. The phone has a large 120 Hz AMOLED internal screen, an external 21:9 aspect ratio display, powerful hardware with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a reinforced camera set with a 50 megapixel main, 48 megapixel ultra-wide secondary, and two zoom cameras. optical, one for two times portrait mode and one for five times zoom that can go up to 60 times when used with digital zoom. The vivo X Fold still stands out for its 4,600 mAh battery with 66W recharge, promising good autonomy and little time in the socket. In addition to it, the brand also presented a huge cell phone called X Note with a 7-inch screen and a tablet called just Vivo Pad. The first comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the same set of cameras as the X Fold and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W recharge, while the second features an 11-inch screen, Snapdragon 870 and a focus on productivity with pen support and keyboard cover. All models initially arrive in China, and should not be launched in Brazil.

Bill for new tax collection





This week a bill was presented in the Chamber of Deputies precisely with this intention, where it is proposed that the collection of import tax on all purchases made via electronic commerce abroad. In practice, the text ends with the exemption of products below 50 dollars, being a way to prevent companies from abroad from using this limit to send items to Brazil without paying the due taxes, sometimes even lying about the value of the product. The bill will still be analyzed by the Economic Development, Industry, Commerce and Services commissions; of Finance and Taxation; Constitution and Justice and Citizenship, so we still have new chapters to follow over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the Chamber of Deputies opened a public poll on the subject to hear the population on the subject. Whether the result will be taken into account or not, only time will tell.

Moto G22 and G52 released



