Guedes’ secretary criticizes Swift and talks about seeking a parallel system | Economy

04/15/2022 Secretary of Guedes criticizes Swift and talks about seeking parallel system

The Secretary of International Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Erivaldo Alfredo Gomes, said that the Swift payment system, which is used by financial institutions and countries for financial transactions, is bureaucratic, expensive and time-consuming. The statement came after Russia suggested that the BRICS (a group that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) integrate payment systems.

The secretary stated that Brazil’s position on the subject is to improve Swift and make it more efficient or to create a new global payment system.

Swift “is bureaucratic, expensive and time-consuming. This is not compatible with the demands of today’s economy. It makes sense to debate how to institute a new payments platform. Our vision is that it will be a multilateral solution, and not just restricted to a few countries “, he said.

And he added: “It works well, it’s reliable, but it doesn’t have the agility that the world needs”. According to Gomes, payments made by the Brazilian government take up to three days to be deposited with international organizations in other countries.

The Brazilian representative’s statements came after Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that BRICS member countries should expand the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems for greater cooperation.

