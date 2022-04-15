Headaches can affect more than half of the world’s population

A review study published on Tuesday (12) in the scientific journal The Journal of Headache and Pain brings an update of the respected Global Burden of Morbidity (GBD) study regarding the headaches. Based on 357 publications analyzed by the authors, it was possible to determine that 52% of the world population is affected by some type of headache every year, with 14% complaining of migraine, a chronic pain.

As the GBD conclusions are based on epidemiological studies (published and unpublished) with a wide variety of methodologies and estimates, the research team focused on updating the headache documentation, summarizing global prevalence estimates for all types of headache. headache, as well as for migraines, tension headaches (TTH) and the so-called 15-day headaches (H15).

In addition to comparing its updated data with GBD estimates, the study also analyzed how the methodological factors employed influenced the observed prevalence estimates.

Are headaches increasing in the world?

Source: Shutterstock/ReproductionSource: Shutterstock

In the 357 publications published between 1961 and the end of 2020, most of them originating from high-income countries, the team of scientists from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) found an estimated global prevalence of active headache of 52%. In addition, there is also a predominance of migraine (14%), CTT (26%) and H15 (4.6%). The data was based on the GBD2019 report, the latest in the series.

According to the study’s lead author, Lars Jacob Stovner, a professor at NTNU, although it is premature to conclude that headaches are increasing worldwide, what was clear in the current study is that their prevalence is high and that they constitute “a heavy burden” for health services. Every day, 15.8% of the world’s population has a headache, the survey says.

ARTICLE – The Journal of Headache and Pain – DOI: 10.1186/s10194-022-01402-2.