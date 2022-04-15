Health Department presents new SUS ombudsman in Paraná

Lais Alves Ventura is the new general health ombudsman in Paraná. She took office on Tuesday (12). Previously, she worked at the State Comptroller General, in the area of ​​the Internal Control Coordination (CCI). Now, as a servant of the Department of Health, she intends to continue the work.

“The ombudsman is an important management tool in decision making. This communication channel is fundamental, because through it we can help, guide and bring people closer to health services”, he said.

According to the Secretary of Health, César Neves, the Ombudsman is an instrument of access to the Government of Paraná. She was very important during the hardest moments of the pandemic to bring people closer to the main state decisions and help in understanding the circulation of the disease.

“We receive complaints, criticisms, suggestions and praise from the population through this medium, and therefore, it is an important management tool for improving quality”, he said.

The General Health Ombudsman is a management and citizenship channel that coordinates the actions and improvement of the ombudsman of the Unified Health System (SUS) in Paraná, through the Regional Health Ombudsman, Hospital Ombudsman and Own Units, Ombudsman of the Intermunicipal Health Consortia (CIS) and Municipal Health Ombudsmen.

Created by means of Resolution nº 113/2011, the State Ombudsman of SUS in Paraná has already had five people in this role. For 11 years, since its implementation, it has been operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide clarification to citizens.

