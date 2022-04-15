How did the followers of Jesus founded Christianity?

When we think of Christianity, the first name that comes to mind, of course, is that of Christ, seen as the founder of this religion. Jesus, however, was a Jew, and he followed the precepts of this doctrine of faith until his death.

Although there are no records that Jesus clearly directed his apostles to spread his teachings throughout the world, that is what happened. They traveled the world and gradually founded a new religion, which they called Christianity. In this text, we explain how this process took place.

How did the apostles spread Christianity?

(Source: Sao Paulo)

As has been said, Jesus – like his closest followers, the apostles – was a Jew. He came to be called “Christ” (a Greek word that could be translated “messiah” or “anointed”) after his death. However, Judaism did not recognize him as its ultimate authority.

With the death of Jesus Christ, his apostles broke away and began to spread his message from early churches. Peter took the lead among them for about 15 years. In the year 48 AD, the leaders of Christians met at the Council of Jerusalem and began to establish some rules for the religion, such as baptism as a mark of conversion to Christianity, without the need for circumcision (which was a requirement in Judaism).

The apostles continued on their journey towards spreading the precepts of Christ throughout the world. Paul, for example, went to Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Turkey and Tire (now Lebanon). Thomas preached in Asia. Bartholomew went to Ethiopia, Mesopotamia and Armenia.

However, they were persecuted in their preaching, and most of them were executed in different parts of the world. As much as the apostles ended up dying for their effort to spread their faith, their word was spreading and Christians were proliferating, until they became the majority in the Roman Empire.

In the year 313 AD, Emperor Constantine, the first Christian governor of the Roman Empire, was responsible for guaranteeing freedom of worship not only for the followers of his religion, but also for all others. Constantine even convened the first council of Christian bishops to discuss the holiness of Jesus Christ.

There are historians, however, who doubt that Constantine was in fact a Christian, since he never attended Masses or other religious events, besides being baptized only at the end of his life. For them, the Roman emperor would have associated himself with Christianity for political reasons.

The Rise of the Bible

(Source: New Song)

As much as Jesus preached all his life, he left no written record. However, it was necessary to have a document that organized and governed the Christian religion based on its precepts and the speeches of its founder — in this case, Christ himself, even if the religion would only begin to be organized after his death.

The Bible is not authored by a single person. In fact, experts in religious studies estimate that the production and assembly of all the texts that make up the Bible took place during a period that lasted about a thousand years, in the time window that ran from 10 BC to the second century of the Christian era. .

However, it is not entirely clear who wrote each passage contained in the chapters of the Bible — even those under the name of the apostles. There is evidence, for example, that a good part of Paul’s Letters were not actually written by Paul.

In any case, the question of the authorship of the Bible, in the Judeo-Christian tradition, is complex, since it is understood that the work of writing this book is not exactly human, but the work of divine inspiration. “It is believed that these texts are not only the result of the creative activity of those who wrote them, but also of an action of God, as the Catholic tradition still preaches today”, declared the monk Dom João Evangelista Kovas, from the Monastery of São Bento, for the magazine Superinteressante.