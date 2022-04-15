How facial recognition is used to identify dead in Ukraine

  • James Clayton
  • BBC News Technology Reporter

The Ukrainian government’s use of Clearview has raised questions about bringing this powerful tool into a war.

Last month, a controversial facial recognition company, Clearview AI, announced that it had turned over its technology to the Ukrainian government.

The BBC has had access to evidence of how it is being used in over 1,000 cases to identify people living or dead.

It is reportage contains graphic descriptions that may disturb some readers.

A man lies motionless on the ground, his head bowed. His body is naked except for Calvin Klein boxer briefs. His eyes are surrounded by what appear to be bruises.

