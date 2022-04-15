In a letter to Guedes, Russia asks for Brazil’s support at the G20 and the IMF, says newspaper – 04/14/2022

In a letter sent to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the Minister of Finance of Russia, Anton Siluanov, asked for Brazil’s support at the IMF, the World Bank and the G20 (Group of 20), in the face of Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine. In the document, Russia complains about the sanctions and says it is in a “challenging period of economic and financial turmoil”. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

“We ask for your support in avoiding political accusations and attempts at discrimination in international financial institutions and multilateral forums. We believe that now, more than ever, it is crucial to preserve a constructive work climate and the ability to promote dialogue at the IMF, at the Bank World Cup and the G20”, the letter reads, in English.

According to the report by O Globo, the Russian government says in the letter that half of Russia’s international reserves have been frozen. “Foreign trade transactions are blocked, including those with our partners in emerging market economies. There are difficulties in meeting sovereign debt obligations solely due to lack of access to our foreign currency accounts.”

The G20, also called the Financial G20, is made up of the 19 largest economies in the world plus the European Union.

THE UOL tries to contact the Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs. In case of eventual positioning, this report will be updated.

Deadlock ahead of G20 meeting

The letter to Guedes was sent after the G7, a group made up of the world’s largest economies (USA, Germany, France, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy and Japan), signaled that it would boycott the meeting of Economy ministers and bank presidents. G20 conferences, to be held in the US next week, if Russia is present.

Russia insists it has the right to participate in the event as the US reiterates its aim to make Vladimir Putin’s government pay a severe economic and diplomatic price for invading the eastern European country.

Britain said it would continue to work with its partners across the multilateral system to condemn “Russia’s terrible actions” and to isolate it on the international stage. The European Union supports more sanctions against Russia and insists on the impact the war has had on markets.

Guedes is expected to attend the meeting, from April 17 to 23. The Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Roberto Fendt Júnior, also has an agenda in the US on the same days.