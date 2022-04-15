Infestation: Hunter exceeds 330 dengue mosquito outbreaks and goes on alert

Caçador has surpassed 330 dengue mosquito outbreaks since the beginning of 2022. In March, the Government of Santa Catarina decreed that the municipality is infested by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito. With this, the City Hall of Caçador, through the Department of Health and Epidemiological Surveillance, is implementing a Situation Room.









This room will be a point of discussion and monitoring of actions; place of planning and management of intersectoral actions; demand management base; and central for receiving and sending data and information to the state situation room.









“Currently, all the neighborhoods of our municipality have outbreaks. We need to act and carry out preventive actions so that there is no contagion of the disease and the situation will worsen even more “, says Health Secretary Roberto Marton.









The room will be composed of representatives of entities, municipal secretariats and community leadership. “We will be holding periodic meetings, aligning and defining the action plan to contain dengue in our municipality”, completes the director of Health Surveillance, Célio Becker.









It is worth mentioning that in 2021, 112 outbreaks were found throughout the year and this year, from January to April 13, 337 outbreaks were found. Until this Thursday, the 14th, the neighborhoods with the highest number of outbreaks are Alto Bonito (61); Hammer (39); Berger (28); Center (27) and Figueroa (26).









“The best prevention against the disease is to stop the spread of the mosquito, that is, to eliminate places where the mosquito can reproduce, such as clean and stagnant water. It is necessary for people to be aware of their attitudes, to avoid contagion. If everyone helps, we will be preventing another disease in our municipality”, concludes Mayor Alencar Mendes









Prevention









-Avoid using dishes in plant pots – if using them, put sand to the edge;









-Store bottles with the neck facing down;









-Keep trash cans covered;









-Leave the water tanks always sealed, without any opening, especially the water tanks;









– Plants such as bromeliads should be avoided, as they accumulate water;









-Treat the pool water with chlorine and clean it once a week;









-Keep drains closed and unclogged;









– Wash the animals’ food and water pots with a brush at least once a week;









-Remove the water accumulated on slabs;









– Flush at least once a week in rarely used bathrooms;









-Keep the toilet lid closed;









-Avoid accumulating rubble, as it can become a focal point for the dengue mosquito;









-Report the existence of possible outbreaks of Aedes aegypti to the Municipal Health Department.



















