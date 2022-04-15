Insect that transmits Chagas Disease is found in the urban area of ​​76 cities in Tocantins | Tocantins

The barber, an insect that transmits Chagas disease, was found in 110 cities in Tocantins. Of this total, in 76 municipalities the capture took place in the urban area. The survey carried out by the State Health Department (SES) in 2021 also detected a risk of home transmission in 39 locations.

In all, 3,245 barbers were found, in 33 municipalities the capture took place in public buildings. In all, 355 insects captured in 70 cities were infected with Trypanosoma cruzi, the protozoan that causes Chagas disease.

Chagas disease, which was more common in rural areas, is undergoing an urbanization process. According to the Health Department, this increases the number of people exposed to the risks of contamination.

This Thursday (14) is World Chagas Disease Day, the date on which actions are carried out to alert the population about prevention, symptoms and treatment of the disease.

According to Anália Celencina Fagundes Gomes, technical advisor for Chagas Disease at the SES, the ministry holds annual meetings to plan surveillance activities aimed at preventing the transmission of Chagas Disease in Tocantins.