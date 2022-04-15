kids get their hands dirty and enjoy healthy food

Per report

Children from the municipal school system in Arroio do Meio learned about a healthier proposal for Easter this week, and were able to get their hands dirty to help prepare food without sugar. The activities were carried out by the Nutrition sector of the Municipal Administration, together with the Pedagogical Coordination of the Department of Education and Culture, and management teams and employees of the Community Schools of Early Childhood Education in the municipality of Arroio do Meio.

The traditional sweets, candies, lollipops and chocolates were replaced by healthy options, aiming to encourage and reinforce the care with healthy eating practiced within the school environment. Nutritionist Carolina Kraemer, technically responsible for Community Schools of Early Childhood Education, says that they are food menus and guidelines prepared by the responsible nutritionist, based on the rules established by Resolution No. 6, of May 8, 2020.

She reinforces that the school is a place for promoting healthy habits, and that is why it is necessary to continue this construction also on commemorative dates. During the week before Easter, as suggested by the nutritionist, the schools prepared carrot and raisin cupcakes, with no added sugar, in addition to other activities involving the participation of children. The nests were made up of foods made by each school, in addition to other carefully selected products with a focus on healthy eating, such as: persimmon, pear, apple, banana, colored clay, natural juice, raisins and prunes.

Preparation of carrot cupcakes at ECEI Turma da Mônica

healthy measures

The resolution prohibits the offer of ultra-processed foods and the addition of sugar, honey and sweetener in culinary preparations and beverages for children up to three years of age, according to guidelines from the Federal Government, through the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE). “Concerned about the health of our children and the development of healthy eating habits, it is our duty as a school institution to promote food education, by encouraging the development of adequate food preferences and raising awareness among families to prevent the development of various diseases in childhood. and many others in the future, so that they become healthy adults”.