Know who the ‘Brazilian Pablo Escobar’ is – 04/14/2022 – Daily life

On August 4, 2021, in Fortaleza, the Federal Police of Brazil boarded a private jet of the Istanbul-based charter company ACM Air. The TC-GVA-registered aircraft was carrying a Belgian-Spanish passenger, four Turkish crew members and – as the agents found – 1.3 tons of cocaine in 24 suitcases, with a market value of 45.6 million euros (R$ 232 million). .2 million).

According to documents examined by DW, the jet had started its journey in Malaga, Spain, and, after going through customs in Fortaleza, headed to Ribeirão Preto, where it would pick up four passengers bound for Brussels, with a stopover in Portugal. When he was searched by the police in the capital of Ceará, however, the only passenger was a man named Ángel González Valdez.

The police raid was filmed and broadcast by the media, both in Brazil and Latin America as well as in Spain, Belgium and Turkey, and also shared on social media by prominent Turkish and Brazilian opposition politicians abroad.

At the end of 2021, still in police custody, Valdez would die of cancer, the pilot would be sent back to Turkey, where he was prosecuted for his part in the alleged cocaine trade. And the Turkish press was left questioning how a formerly state-owned jet — in fact, it was the plane that got President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to safety during the 2016 coup — ended up loaded with drugs and confiscated in Brazil.

Drug trafficking via Turkey

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Turkey is increasingly becoming a transit hub for the global cocaine trade. From 2014 to 2020, the amount of drugs seized in the country almost quintupled: in 2020 alone, around 2 tons were intercepted.

Antoine Vella, a researcher at UNODC, told DW that Turkish traffickers are capturing a larger share of the European cocaine market, with Turkey primarily functioning as a transit country for the drug destined for South East and East Europe: “Large quantities were seized in individual cases en route to Turkey, both there and in Latin American countries, in 2020 and 2021.”

Cocaine is smuggled into Turkey via air couriers and sea freight: “Air couriers usually use Istanbul airport and can depart from both South America and Africa,” Vella continues. “The recent increase is probably due to ocean shipments.”

‘Brazilian Pablo Escobar’

Documents and information obtained by DW suggest that a former Brazilian military policeman named Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho may be behind the case of the Turkish jet intercepted in Fortaleza. According to press reports, Brazilian police also suspect this involvement. Malaga, the departure point of the plane, is known as a base used by Carvalho previously.

Also known as the “Brazilian Pablo Escobar”, he is considered one of the world’s top drug lords, having allegedly smuggled nearly 50 tonnes of cocaine to Europe between 2018 and 2021. According to Spanish media, he lived in Spain on a passport. fake from Suriname under the name “Paul Wouter”. Carvalho was arrested under that identity when Spanish police confiscated a 1.7-ton shipment of cocaine, in the name of Paul Wouter, on a ship originating in Suriname.

As “Wouter” had a clean record, however, after four months Carvalho posted a bail of 200,000 euros while the case went to court. After nearly two years and just before the court delivered its final verdict, in August 2020 Carvalho’s lawyer handed the judge a certificate that “Wouter” had died and been cremated. The case has been suspended.

Months later, according to press reports, Brazilian police informed Spanish authorities that Paul Wouter was, in fact, Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, who would have left Spain with a different passport after undergoing plastic surgery. Interpol began simultaneous operations against Carvalho’s organization in Brazil, Spain, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates and Colombia. He himself, however, escaped.

At his home in Portugal, the police found passports with different identities, as well as a van with 12 million euros in cash. Portuguese police believe the vehicle was intended for an escape plan.

A source told DW that the three missing passengers on the plane were Carvalho’s relatives who at the last minute decided not to board. The “Brazilian Pablo Escobar” would also be using different companies in Dubai, Brazil, Portugal and other places to launder billions of dollars. Other sources claim that Carvalho takes advantage of business connections in Turkey for the same purpose.

Suspicions in Fortaleza

Employees of the Líder Aviação company at Fortaleza airport testified that ACM Air had insisted on paying cash for ground support services – an unusual practice in the aviation industry, for safety reasons. In addition, the aircraft had taxied to a different hangar than the one designated. ACM Air officials contacted by DW did not reveal how the 160,000 euros of freight for the jet that the company purchased from the Turkish state in 2017 were paid.

Ángel González Valdez was arrested along with the pilot, while the Turkish crew was interrogated. The lawyer for the lone passenger, Maria das Dores Goncavez Cavalcante, told DW that the main responsibility for the drugs on board rested with the pilot: “Angel admitted that he didn’t know much about the operation and just followed the pilot’s orders,” he said.

The €160,000 would certainly be a hefty bill for a solo flight for Valdez, a 61-year-old engineer who, according to documents reviewed by DW, had twice declared insolvency. Furthermore, before he died of cancer on October 24, without being sentenced, in September he reportedly told his lawyer that he would leave his family €500,000, paid by third parties.

After nearly four months in custody in Brazil, the pilot, a retired Turkish Air Force officer, was released for lack of evidence – only to be detained upon landing in Turkey on December 26, 2021, being indicted four days later. The day after this arrest, Şeyhmus Özkan, the owner of ACM Air, was also arrested in Turkey.

The long cocaine route

The most recent seizure of cocaine from Latin America to Turkey was in February 2022: about 44 kilos in a container of bananas, found during inspections in the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The name “Ecuador” appears very often in shipments of the narcotic to Turkey: from there came 1.3 tons seized in June 2021 in the province of Mersin, in southern Turkey – the largest shipment of cocaine ever captured on Turkish soil. . It would have been supplanted by an even larger one, weighing 4.9 tons, in 2020, had it not been intercepted in the Colombian port of Buenaventura.

Puerto Bolívar, the largest in Ecuador, also belongs to the Turkish company Yilport, owned by Yuksel Yildirim, an associate of Erdogan. According to the company’s website, the contract to modernize and operate the port was signed during the Turkish president’s official visit to the South American country in 2016, with the blessing of then Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa.

Most of the cocaine intercepted en route to Turkey is destined for distribution in other countries in Europe or the Middle East. Turkish domestic consumption is increasing, but it is still negligible compared to sales in European countries such as Spain, the Netherlands and Germany.

Cocaine consumption on the rise in Turkey

The Turkish Drug and Drug Addiction Monitoring Center (Tubim), a unit under the Turkish National Police, could not provide specific data on the amount of narcotics that passes through the country annually, or how it is distributed abroad.

According to the UNODC, in 2018 the frequency of use among Turkish citizens aged 15 to 64 was only five per ten thousand inhabitants. Cocaine seizures, however, more than quintupled between 2014 and 2017, from 700 to nearly 4,000. In 2020, Turkish authorities arrested nearly 4,500 suspects for cocaine-related offences.

“It cannot be excluded that the demand of an emerging domestic market is contributing to the increase in flows to Turkey”, observes Vella, from UNODC. “These dynamics appear to be part of a broader pattern, seen in recent years, of cocaine market expansion and diversification of routes and protagonists.”

In Brazil and Turkey, investigations continue into who was behind the bags of cocaine seized on the ACM jet in Fortaleza. The scope of the “Brazilian Escobar” network within Turkey remains hazy.

Both the pilot and the firm’s owner, Özkan, remain in prison, but neither has been convicted. The aircraft itself, used by Turkish prime ministers and presidents from 1988 until it was sold to ACM, has returned to official use – in the fleet of the Brazilian Federal Police.