Man who had gym weight stuck in his rectum becomes study target

Alan de Oliveira | @baco.deoli under the supervision of Penélope Coelho Published on 04/14/2022 at 9:29 am

In Manaus, after an accident that took a 2kg dumbbell from a gym to enter the body of a 54-year-old man, the case reverberated around the world and, recently, became the subject of scientific study. The material was published on April 5, in the “International Journal of Surgery Case Reports”.

According to the study, the man arrived at the medical center with severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and other intestinal problems. There were no signs of a perforation, and the doctors performed physical examinations, blood tests, and an X-ray.

As a result of the radiograph, the halter was identified in the patient’s rectum. Since then, he was taken to the operating room and the object was removed manually (photo below).

Disclosure / Science Today

After performing the procedure, the patient was hospitalized for another 3 days, until he was discharged. The dumbbell is about 20 centimeters long and weighs about 2 kg. According to the study, the success rate of extractions are rare, being around 60%.

Accident not yet explained

This type of gym product is usually used for hand handling, in repetitive motions for biceps and triceps muscle growth. No explanation has yet been found for the accident.

Check out the full survey at this link.