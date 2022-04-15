Missile factory that would have sunk Russian ship is bombed near Kiev

A Neptune missile factory, which according to Ukraine was the ammunition used to sink the Russian ship Moskvawas targeted by an attack from Moscow on Thursday night (14) and was partially destroyed.

The Vizar factory and adjacent administrative building, located about 30 kilometers from Kiev International Airport, suffered significant damage.

Shortly before, Russian authorities had announced the attack on a surface-to-air missile factory.





“Around 1:30 am, one of the guards called me to warn me about the attack,” Andriy Sizov, 47, who has a woodworking shop about 100 meters from the factory, told AFP.

“There were five. My employee was in the office, he was thrown to the ground by the explosions,” said the man, who believes the attack is Russian revenge for the sinking of the Moskva.

The governor of the Ukrainian region of Odesa, Maxim Marchenko, claimed late from Wednesday (13) to Thursday that Neptune missiles were used by the Ukrainian army to attack Moskva.

Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, did not confirm that this was the reason for the sinking of the ship and said that there was a fire aboard the 186-meter-long vessel, which caused the explosion of ammunition.



