Moody’s Agency declares Russian default on debt paid in rubles – not dollars

"The bond contracts do not have a payment forecast in any currency other than dollars", points out the agency

LONDON – Moody’s said Russia may be in default because it tried to pay off its dollar bonds in rubles, which would be one of the harshest consequences to date of Moscow’s exclusion from the Western financial system since the start of the Ukraine war.

If Moscow is declared in default, it would mark Russia’s first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution, though the Kremlin says the West is forcing a default by imposing crippling sanctions.

Russia made a payment due April 4 on two sovereign bonds – due in 2022 and 2042 – in rubles, rather than in dollars it was required to pay under the terms of the bonds.

Russia “can therefore be considered a default by Moody’s definition if it is not remedied by May 4, which is the end of the grace period,” Moody’s said in a statement on Thursday.

