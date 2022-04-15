More than 1 million Brazilians suffer from vitiligo; disease has treatment – 04/14/2022

Spots with total absence of skin coloration. This is one of the main characteristics of vitiligo, a disease that affects more than 1 million Brazilians, according to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

An estimate from the International Vitiligo Research Foundation shows that the number of people in the world with the disease is between 65 million to 95 million, reaching an average of 0.5% to 2% of the population. Those who have the disease can have a normal life, says dermatologist Maria Cecília Rivitti Machado, from the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP. Anyone can have the lesion, which usually appears during childhood or youth.

“It occurs in people who have a genetic predisposition, in addition to several factors that can contribute to the appearance of the problem. Vitiligo occurs when there is an immune attack to melanocytes, which are the cells that produce color. autoimmune diseases such as hypothyroidism.”

segment or vulgar

Vitiligo can present itself in two ways: segmental or vulgar, says the dermatologist. In the first case, there is involvement of one side of the body, whereas the vulgar affects the extremities in places where there is greater friction between the skin and objects, such as the ankles, elbows and face.

Maria Cecília recalls that, as she is asymptomatic, “more care is needed, avoiding trauma and injuries, because new bruises can occur. Attention should also be paid to exposure to the sun, since the skin is devoid of pigmentation”.

The disease has treatment and a cure is possible. This requires early diagnosis and treatment. White spots, with loss of color, are a warning sign. The best way to confirm suspicions whether or not you have the disease is by consulting a dermatologist.

The use of makeup to make the skin tone more uniform is an alternative for those who feel uncomfortable with blemishes. The treatment to contain or reverse this condition is done with medication and light baths or phototherapy, which is not a tanning chamber, highlights the dermatologist. It is a specific device for medical use. The palms of the hands, soles of the feet and lips do not allow repigmentation because they do not have hair follicles.