New maternity unit will be a reference unit for pregnant women in Acre

Public health in Acre is treated as a priority by the current management, and the governor of the State of Acre, Gladson Cameli, even during the pandemic period, expanded efforts to improve this sector in the state.

The new maternity hospital, announced by the Chief Executive in September 2020, is one of the next management works to be started. Last Monday, 11th, the bidding notice was published for the hiring of an engineering company for the construction of a Specialized Health Care Unit, the first stage of the new maternity hospital in Rio Branco.

The construction of this unit will be carried out in four stages and, at the end of each one, the maternity facilities will be available for use by the population. The initial forecast of the planning of the State Department of Health (Sesacre) is that the care provided at the Maternity Hospital Bárbara Heliodora, in the capital, will be migrated to the new building.

The new project is part of the Acre government’s investments and efforts to provide quality public service to the population. The initial budget foreseen is R$ 95 million for the conclusion of the four stages.

In addition, once the engineering company has been hired and the work has begun, the first part of the work is expected to last approximately one and a half years.

According to the head of the State Secretariat for Urban and Regional Development (Sedur), Luiz Felipe Aragão, the first period of the works is estimated at R$ 28 million.

“The building will be close to Arena da Floresta, between Avenida Amadeo Barbosa and Avenida Presidente Médici, in the Areal district. The project was prepared by Sesacre, but it had the help of Sedur in the bidding process”, he says.

The Marieta Cameli maternity hospital, as it will be called, will be an important center in Acre, and the forecast is to supply the existing demand for the coming decades.

The unit will have 150 clinical and obstetric ward beds; 16 PPP rooms (prepartum, delivery and postpartum); 7 operating rooms and cesarean delivery; 10 adult Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds; 30 Neonatal ICU beds, 30 Intermediate Care Unit (ICU) beds, 15 Kangaroo ICU beds, in addition to the Casa da Pregnant, Baby and Puerpera, which will serve high-risk pregnant women.

The Executive Assistant Secretary of Health, Muana Araújo, highlighted the positive impact of this work for the State of Acre. “The new maternity hospital shows the commitment of the government of Acre, and the commitment of Governor Gladson Cameli, especially with regard to improving maternal and child care. In the end, we will have more than 150 beds just for the infirmary, where we will be able to fulfill all the actions that we have today to serve this public”, she highlights.

The project was developed in partnership with the United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS), a United Nations body specializing in infrastructure projects and sustainable procurement. UNOPS has a cooperation agreement with the Acre government since November 2020 and has been supporting Sesacre in the execution and approval of projects.

The manager also emphasizes that the maternity will provide better and expanded care to the population. “This unit will be the reference for high-complexity care for the population, in this very beautiful moment of pregnancy”, she concludes.