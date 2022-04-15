New York subway attack suspect faces life in prison

A US federal judge on Thursday ordered the man accused of this week’s mass shooting in a New York subway car. remain in custodyafter prosecutors said its “terrifying” attack disrupted the city in a way not seen in two decades.

Frank James, 62, is accused of injuring dozens in the attack and faces a federal charge — violently attacking a mass transit system. In his appearance in US District Court in Brooklyn, James was represented by two public defenders, who requested that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

James, dressed in beige prison clothes, spoke only briefly to say he understood the charges.

US Magistrate Judge Roanne Mann ordered James to be detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the main prison for defendants awaiting federal trial in New York City, and agreed to his attorneys’ request for an evaluation.





Authorities offered no possible motive for the attack.

Investigators say they are analyzing lengthy videos that James apparently recorded and posted on YouTube, which included bigoted speeches and comments about New York’s mayor, homeless people and the subway system. The account was taken down Wednesday for violating the online video platform’s “community guidelines,” YouTube said.

A complaint filed by federal prosecutors accuses James of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transit system, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

James went arrested Wednesday afternoon on a street in lower Manhattan, about five miles from the site of the Tuesday morning attack, ending a 30-hour hunt for the sole suspect. His lawyers told reporters after the hearing that James himself had called the New York Police Department’s hotline to turn himself in after seeing his photograph on the news.



