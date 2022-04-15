North Korea’s Kim Jong-un gifts the country’s most famous news anchor with a mansion | World

One of North Korea’s most recognizable faces, perhaps second only to leader Kim Jong-un, television anchor Ri Chun Hi was presented this Thursday with a government mansion.

Used to telling the news, from nuclear tests to the death of a leader, the “lady in pink” became one of them herself when the regime’s official press announced Kim’s expensive gift.

In a report by the Associated Press, which cites the official North Korean version, the country’s leader handed over the luxurious residence with a request: that Ri, 79, continue to serve the nation with her voice.

Still according to the American agency, Kim’s “special treatment” to his country’s elite is trying to increase his loyalty as they face the pandemic and a troubled economy.

Pyongyang’s government this week opened a luxury residential neighborhood in the country’s capital to house “people who have provided differentiated services to the state”, according to the KCNA news agency.

North Korea often inaugurates large buildings to mark important dates – and this Friday (15) marks the 110th anniversary of Kim Il Sung – who died in 1994 –, Kim’s grandfather and founder of the country.

The date is the most important holiday in North Korea, which has been ruled by three generations of the Kim family since its founding in 1948.

Pyongyang is North Korea’s model city, and its elite residents enjoy a relatively affluent life compared to people in remote rural areas.