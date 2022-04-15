NY subway shooting suspect will be held without bail | World

The American justice ordered this Thursday (14) that the man suspected of the attack inside a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, be in preventive detention. without the possibility of bail. Prosecutors defended the retention of the prison, saying that Frank James, 62, had terrorized the whole city.

The American was heard briefly in the lawsuit in federal court in Brooklyn. He answered protocol questions about whether he understood the charges and the hearing. Later, his lawyers urged the public not to prejudge him.

James was arrested yesterday (13), the day after the attack, after calling a police hotline to tell him where he was. Authorities accuse him of detonating smoke bombs and shooting passengers at the subway station. In all, 10 people were shot in the episode.

The American was charged with a federal crime of terrorism that applies to attacks on mass transit systems. Despite this, officials say there is currently no evidence linking him to terrorist organizations.

“The defendant opened fire alarmingly on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting his morning commute in a way the city has not seen in more than 20 years,” said Assistant US Attorney Sara K. Winik. “The defendant’s attack was premeditated, carefully planned and caused terror among the victims and our entire city.”

Outside the courtroom, defense attorney Mia Eisner-Grynberg warned against “a race to trial.”

“Initial reports in a case like this are often inaccurate,” she said. She pointed out that James alerted police to his whereabouts, 30 hours after a manhunt that included cellphone alerts to the public.

Mia agreed to hold him without bail, at least for the time being. James’ lawyers, however, may file claims in the future to try to reverse the situation.

Witness reports seeing man drop cylinder on floor

At the request of James’ attorneys, Magistrate Roanne Mann, who is hearing the case, said she would ask the federal prisons office to provide James with “psychiatric care” as well as magnesium pills for leg cramps at the federal jail in Brooklyn, where he is being held.

James did not respond to shouted questions from reporters on Wednesday as he was taken from a police station to a car headed for a federal detention center.

Authorities say a number of evidence links James to the attack. His bank card, cell phone and a key to a van he had rented were found at the scene of the shooting. The officers also found the gun they said was used in the shooting; Trace records show that James purchased the gun from a licensed gun dealer in Ohio in 2011.

In court documents, prosecutors called the shooting calculated, saying that James wore a construction worker-style helmet and jacket as a disguise and discarded them after the shooting to avoid reconnaissance. Prosecutors suggested that James had the wherewithal to carry out more attacks, noting that he had ammunition and other weapons-related items in a Philadelphia storage unit.