Pequeno Príncipe registers a 151% increase in emergency services

Pequeno Príncipe, the largest pediatric hospital in the country, recorded a 151% increase in demand for emergency care from February to March. According to the institution, the growth resulted in an average of more than 300 calls per day.

Photo: Camila Hampf – HPP

According to the pediatric infectious disease specialist, Victor Hora de Souza Costa Júnior, what has happened is that many cases should not be taken to the emergency room.

“Cases in which the fever does not go down with the use of antipyretics, when the child is sleepy, with a seizure or respiratory difficulty, for example, or even vomiting and persistent diarrhea, should be taken to an emergency room”, he quotes.

The expert cites that pediatric monitoring prevents unnecessary trips to hospital emergencies that can put children’s health even more at risk.

“We must remember that not every fever needs hospital care. An emergency room has patients with infectious diseases and a series of other situations that can further aggravate the condition of a child with mild symptoms”, she points out.

The pediatrician is fundamental in primary health care and all children must have access to this specialist.

“When we talk about a human being in growth and development, he needs protection. And the pediatrician is not a doctor just for diseases, his actions are of promotion, prevention and health care, for an integral care”, highlights the technical director of the Pequeno Príncipe Hospital, Donizetti Dimmer Giamberardino.

The technical director reinforces that pediatric care should start at the child’s birth, with delivery assistance, and continue with childcare consultations. “These consultations are for monitoring psychomotor development, growth, adequate weight, vaccination, sports practice, among others,” he said.