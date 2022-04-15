Prostate cancer: rapid diagnosis increases the chances of cure

In Brazil, prostate cancer is the most common malignant tumor among men, and the second most common type of cancer in this population, behind only non-melanoma skin cancer. The data are from the National Cancer Institute (INCA), which also reports that it is estimated the incidence of more than 65,000 new cases per year between 2020 and 2022, corresponding to about 29% of tumors in male patients.

The prostate is a gland that is located in the lower part of the abdomen, in the male body, just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It surrounds the initial portion of the urethra, the tube through which urine stored in the bladder is eliminated, and produces part of the semen.

According with the doctor. André Sasse, oncologist member of the SOnHe Group and medical director of the Radium Institute of Campinas, because of his position, many times some symptom of benign hyperplasia — a very common urinary problem — can lead patients to fear the diagnosis of cancer. “But cancer itself is usually quite silent and only shows signs that it is there when it is already very advanced”, he emphasizes.

Early diagnosis is key

The specialist explains that prostate cancer is a nodule that does not cause symptoms, unless it is already very large, causing compression in the region. This type of disease also very commonly becomes metastatic quickly. “That’s why tracking is so important,” he says.

Prostate cancer, despite being also related to issues such as sedentary lifestyle, obesity and poor diet, has aging as its main cause. “From the age of 50, annual check-ups are recommended, including blood tests and a digital rectal exam. In principle, this check must be done annually and, depending on the results, we maintain or reduce the frequency.”

If diagnosed early, says Dr. Sasse, the chances of healing vary between 90% and 95%. In these cases, treatment may include surgery to remove the prostate and radiation therapy — with or without the addition of hormone therapy.

When the tumor already has infiltration outside the prostate, the chances of the patient having a relapse in the medium/long term increase as the primary tumor increases in size or extension to neighboring structures; and, if there has already been metastasis, the disease has no chance of being cured. “In the latter case, what we can do for the patients is to control the disease”, he says.

Innovation in treatment

For the most severe cases of prostate cancer, doctors focus on the patient’s quality of life. “Today, with the technologies developed, we are able to treat metastatic prostate cancer on an ongoing basis, as if it were a chronic disease. The treatments can work for years and have changed the history of metastatic cancer.”

“Today, the ANS determines that the health plans it regulates must cover infusional and injectable treatments against cancer, thanks to changes that were made in the legislation. But oral medications were left out of this rule and, therefore, each new drug that hits the market – and there are many innovations in this area – needs, in addition to being approved by Anvisa, to be evaluated separately by the ANS”, he explains.

Participation of the population in public consultations

The oncologist refers to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), responsible for regulating health plans. Recently, the agency opened a public consultation with the objective of hearing society about the inclusion of new drugs in the list of coverage of the agreements.

Consultation number 95 specifically includes drugs for the treatment of hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer. The agency’s preliminary opinion was against the incorporation of all technologies evaluated. Through the Public Consultation, you can express your opinion whether or not you agree with this recommendation. Check out the step by step to participate:

Click in this link to access the Query page Choose your position regarding the opinion of the ANS Include a comment in the ‘Justification’ field Click on ‘Add New Comment’ and then on the ‘Continue’ button Finally, you will need to fill in a brief registration with your data and then click on ‘Send’.

This is an opportunity to contribute to a decision that will affect thousands of patients. “In my opinion, the process should be more accessible. As a doctor, I regularly contribute to public consultations, because I know how important they are. We need to make the population aware so that everyone participates, questions and becomes uncomfortable, so that there can be changes”, he concludes.