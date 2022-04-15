Putin seeks trading partners in Asia to sell Russian gas – News









THE Russian President Vladimir Putinsaid on Thursday (14) that Moscow would work to redirect its energy exports to the East, while Europe tries to reduce its dependence, and added that European countries will not be able to abandon Russian gas immediately.

Russia supplies about 40% of the European Union’s natural gas, and Western sanctions over what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine have hit energy exports, complicating the financing and logistics of pre-existing deals.

As the European bloc debates whether to apply sanctions against Russian oil and gas, nations seek supplies from other countries. For its part, the Kremlin has formed closer ties with China, the world’s biggest energy consumer, as well as other Asian states.











“So-called partners of hostile countries admit to themselves that they will not be able to do without Russia’s energy resources, including natural gas, for example,” Putin told a televised government meeting.

“There is no rational replacement for Russian gas in Europe today.”

Putin also said that Europe, by talking about Russia’s power cut, was pushing up prices and destabilizing the market.

The leader said Russia, which contributes roughly a tenth of global oil production and about a fifth of gas production, will need new infrastructure to boost energy supplies to Asia.











