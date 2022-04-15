Putin threatens nuclear attack if Finland and Sweden join NATO

The Russian government reacted against the possible entry of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and threatened to use nuclear weapons.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev – one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest interlocutors (featured photo) –, made the alert. “There can be no more talk of a Baltic free from nuclear weapons, the balance has to be restored”, he summarized.

He added: “To this day, Russia has not taken such measures and would not. But if our hand is forced… Take note that we did not propose this”. Medvedev was President of Russia from 2008 to 2012.

A NATO summit is scheduled for June 29-30 in Madrid, Spain. Analysts believe Finland’s candidacy will be announced by then.

Finland is due to decide in the coming weeks on a possible NATO application. The measure may induce Sweden to take the same decision.

On Wednesday (13/4), Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin defended the initiative. “I think it will happen quickly. Within a few weeks, not months,” she advanced her.

The Finnish government was waiting for the outcome of a strategic assessment report, urgently ordered after the attack on Ukraine. The document endorsed the accession.

The text indicates the “considerably greater” possibility of rebelling a possible attack against Finland.

Sweden also does not exclude the possibility of joining the alliance, but seems more hesitant than the neighboring country.

Russia and Ukraine are facing a clash over the possible Ukrainian membership of NATO, a military entity coordinated by the United States.

In practice, Moscow sees this possibility as a threat to its security. Under this claim, he invaded the country led by Zelensky on February 24. The complete war, this Thursday (14/4), 50 days.

Russian alert

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov criticized the countries’ entry into the US-coordinated military alliance. The statements were given in an interview with reporters from international news agencies on Monday (11/4).

“We have repeatedly said that this alliance does not bring any peace or stability. She is just a tool for confrontation,” she criticized.

The US State Department confirmed last week that NATO has been in talks with diplomacy in both countries.