Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking residential area







Ukrainian patrol in the capital Kiev Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

A Russian governor accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of attacking a residential area in the border province of Briansk on Thursday (14).

On his Telegram channel, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said Ukrainians had bombed the Klimovo settlement, about 10 kilometers from the border, and damaged “two residential buildings”.

“There are injuries among the residents. All the relevant services, including the Ministry of Emergencies, are working, and people are receiving the necessary medical assistance,” he added.

This is the second time that Russia has denounced attacks on its territory by Ukraine.

The other was on April 1, when Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopters reportedly bombed an oil reservoir in Belgorod, also close to the border. Kiev, however, never confirmed the action.

Last Wednesday (13), the Russian Defense Ministry warned that it would hit command centers in Ukraine, including Kiev, if it suffers new attacks on its territory.

“We see sabotage attempts and attacks by Ukrainian forces against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. If this continues, the Russian army will hit decision-making centers, including in Kiev, something that has not happened so far,” the ministry said.



