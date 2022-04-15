Russia has 3 weeks to pay off dollar debts

Moody’s investor service confirmed on Thursday that Russia “could be considered in default” if it fails to pay two maturities in dollars before the grace period ends on May 4.

For several weeks, Russia managed to avoid the risk of a suspension of payments, despite the sanctions imposed on it for invading Ukraine, as the Treasury allowed the use of foreign currency held by Moscow abroad to settle foreign debts.

But the United States has tightened sanctions and no longer accepts Moscow dollars deposited in American banks.

The Russian Ministry of Finance announced in early April that it had paid off a debt of almost 650 million dollars in rubles.

Moody’s said in a note that the April 4 payment of two bonds due in 2022 and 2042 in rubles instead of US dollars “changes the payment terms of the original contracts and therefore could be considered a default” if Moscow does not pay this debt before May 4th.

“The bond contracts do not provide for any repayment in a currency other than the dollar,” added Moody’s.

“While Eurobonds issued after 2018 allowed, under certain conditions, redemptions in rubles, those issued before 2018 (including 2022 and 2042 bonds) do not contain this alternative currency clause or only allow redemption in other hard currencies ( dollar, euro, pound sterling or Swiss franc)”, detailed the agency.

On April 9, the rating agency S&P Global Ratings had already announced that it had downgraded Russia’s rating for foreign currency payments to the level of “selective default”, precisely because Moscow had settled the debt mentioned by Moody’s in rubles.

A country is considered to be in default when it cannot meet its financial commitments to its creditors, which can be countries, financial institutions (International Monetary Fund, World Bank, among others) or investors in financial markets.

It is partial or selective when the State reimburses part of its obligations.