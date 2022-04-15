Russia makes nuclear threat against Sweden and Finland’s eventual NATO membership

posted on 04/14/2022 19:49



One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland join the US-led military alliance, Russia will have to bolster its defenses in the region, including with the deployment of nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea.

The threat came a day after Finnish officials suggested the country could apply to join the 30-member military alliance within weeks and Sweden was considering making a similar move. Both Helsinki and Stockholm are officially unaligned militarily, but are reconsidering their status in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – prompting mounting warnings from Russia.





Dmitri Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council, said that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia will have to strengthen its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea.

Medvedev also explicitly raised the nuclear threat by saying that one can no longer speak of a “nuclear-free” Baltic – where Russia has its Kaliningrad enclave between Poland and Lithuania. “There can be no talk of any more nuclear-free status for the Baltic – the balance must be restored,” said Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012.

“To this day, Russia has not taken such measures and would not,” Medvedev said. “Take note that we didn’t propose this,” he added.

Lithuania said Russia’s threats were nothing new and that Moscow had deployed nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad long before the war in Ukraine.

The possible accession of Finland and Sweden to the military alliance – founded in 1949 to provide collective Western security against the Soviet Union – would be one of the biggest European strategic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s attack led to a marked shift in public sentiment about NATO membership in Finland and Sweden. Medvedev, without citing evidence, attributed the change to “the efforts of local propagandists”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels last week that the two countries meet NATO standards for “political, democratic and civilian control over security institutions and the armed forces”.

If Finland joins NATO, Russia’s land border with alliance members would more than double.

Finland gained independence from Russia in 1917 and fought two wars against it during World War II, during which it lost some territory to Moscow. Finland has announced a military exercise in Western Finland with the participation of forces from the United Kingdom, United States, Latvia and Estonia.

Sweden has not fought a war in 200 years and post-war foreign policy has focused on supporting democracy internationally, multilateral dialogue and nuclear disarmament.

Kaliningrad

Kaliningrad is of particular importance in Northern European theater. The former Prussian port of Koenigsberg, capital of East Prussia, is less than 1,400 km from London and Paris and 500 km from Berlin. Russia said in 2018 that it had deployed Iskander missiles to Kaliningrad, which was captured by the Red Army in April 1945 and ceded to the Soviet Union at the Potsdam conference.

The Iskander, known as the SS-26 Stone by NATO, is a short-range tactical ballistic missile system that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. Its official range is 500 km, but some Western military sources suspect that its range could be much longer.

“No sane person wants higher prices and higher taxes, rising tensions along borders, Iskanders, hypersonics and nuclear-armed ships literally within walking distance of their own home,” Medvedev said. “Let’s hope that the common sense of our northern neighbors wins,” he added.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said Russia had deployed nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad even before the war. “Nuclear weapons have always been kept in Kaliningrad, the international community, the countries in the region are perfectly aware of that,” Anusauskas said, according to the BNS. “They use it as a threat.”

Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine killed thousands, displaced millions and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States – by far the world’s two biggest nuclear powers. (With international agencies).