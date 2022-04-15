Russia suffers hard setback in Ukraine war with cruiser sinking in Black Sea

The cruiser Moskva, a flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, which was damaged during the offensive against Ukraine, has sunk, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday evening, as Ukrainian officials say their missiles hit it.

“During the towing of the Moskva ship to the port of destination, the ship lost stability because of the damage to the hull (caused) by the fire after the explosion of ammunition”, declared the ministry, quoted by the state agency TASS. “In rough sea conditions, the ship sank,” the folder added.

The Russian ministry had reported earlier that the fire was under control and that the cruiser was “maintaining its buoyancy”, while investigating the causes of the incident. No balance sheet has been released.

Authorities also reported that the ship’s towing process was underway and that the crew of hundreds of people had been evacuated to other vessels of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

For the Pentagon, the sinking of the cruiser was a “hard blow” to the Russian naval force in the Black Sea. “This is a blow to the Black Sea Fleet, this is a key part of their efforts to effect some sort of naval dominance in the Black Sea,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN Thursday. . “This will affect their capabilities,” he added.

On the other hand, the Russian Investigation Committee said that two Ukrainian helicopters “equipped with heavy weapons” had entered Russia and carried out “at least six shots against residential buildings in the city of Klimovo”, in the Bryansk region, which is close to the Ukrainian border.

Seven people, including a baby, suffered injuries “of various considerations”, according to the source. These accusations, however, could not be independently verified.

Kiev, for its part, rejected these claims, accusing Russia of carrying out “terrorist attacks” in the border region to fuel “anti-Ukrainian hysteria”.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Parliament approved today, by a majority, a resolution that qualifies the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine as “genocide”, and asks governments, parliaments and international organizations to do the same, as reported on its channel on the Telegram app. .

“Russia’s actions are aimed at systematically and coherently annihilating the Ukrainian people, depriving them of the right to self-determination and independent development,” the resolution reads.

Kiev says ship hit by missiles

Hours earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the fire and evacuation of the cruiser Moskva, its flagship in the Black Sea.

The 186-meter-long missile ship was “severely damaged” by a fire caused by an munitions explosion and its crew of more than 500 men had to be evacuated, according to the ministry. He later assured that the fire had been contained and that there were no more explosions. The boat “maintains its buoyancy,” he added.

But Ukrainian officials said the Moskva was hit by “Neptune missiles”, which caused “significant damage to this Russian ship”, according to Odessa Governor Maxim Marchenko. Moskva began its operations in the Soviet era, in 1983, and participated in the Russian intervention in Syria from 2015.

The ship gained notoriety at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, when it was involved in the attack against the island of Serpents, when 19 Ukrainian sailors were captured and exchanged for Russian prisoners.

In the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, authorities said they would resume evacuations of civilians, after a suspension ordered by Kiev as it considered them too “dangerous”. “Humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work on condition that the shelling by the occupation forces ceases,” said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Ukrainian authorities have urged the region’s population to head west amid fears of a large-scale Russian offensive to control the area where the self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatist “republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk are located, which are the scene of clashes with the Kiev troops since 2014.

More than 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country in the 50 days since the invasion began on February 24, according to figures released this Thursday by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Of these, 90% are women and children, as the Ukrainian authorities do not allow men of combat age to leave.



threat over Kiev

Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has remained entrenched with his administration in the center of the capital, from where he has not stopped demanding that Western countries send heavy weapons to resist the Russian offensive.

US President Joe Biden yesterday promised a new delivery of military aid valued at $800 million, after hesitating to send heavy equipment for fear of further escalation of tensions with Moscow and of being considered a part of the conflict.

The package includes state-of-the-art artillery such as M777 Howitzer cannons, 40,000 howitzers, 300 “kamikaze” drones, 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-artillery and anti-aircraft radars, 200 armored transport vehicles and 100 light armored vehicles, according to the White House.

Now all eyes are on the strategic port of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. Its conquest would be an important victory for Russian forces, as it would allow them to consolidate their position on the Sea of ​​Azov, uniting Donbass with the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed in 2014.

The city’s mayor, Vadim Boishenko, denied today the statements made yesterday by the Russian Defense Ministry, that his forces had taken control of the port area of ​​Mariupol.



Global economic repercussions

Analysts believe Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to secure a victory in the east ahead of the May 9 military parade in Moscow’s Red Square that commemorates the Soviet victory over the Nazis in 1945. In Russia, Putin urged, in a government meeting, to reorient energy exports to Asia.

It is necessary to “reorient our exports towards the fast-growing southern and eastern markets”, said the Russian president, who also spoke of a possible reduction in deliveries to the West because of international sanctions.

On a global level, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its world growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023, but still forecasts an increase in GDP in most countries.





In the euro zone, the war has “severe” repercussions, according to Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), due to rising energy prices, disruptions in the supply chain and a drop in confidence that cloud the outlook. .