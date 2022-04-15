Russia to step up offensive against Kiev city in response to attacks on its territory – News

“The number and magnitude of missile attacks on sites in Kiev will increase in response to all terrorist attacks and sabotage carried out on Russian territory by the Kiev nationalist regime,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, detailing that on Thursday night they destroyed a surface-to-air missile factory near the Ukrainian capital.

These statements seem to herald a change of strategy on the part of Russia, which after failing to control Kiev and its region, withdrew its troops and announced in late March that it was concentrating on eastern Ukraine.


On Thursday, the governors of two Russian regions bordering Ukraine accused Kiev of bombing two Russian towns, Klimovo and Spodariushino, in which seven people were injured.

In the first of the locations, the attack was carried out with helicopters, according to Russian sources, accusations denied by Ukraine. This Friday (15), Konashenkov explained that one of the helicopters that carried out that attack was destroyed by the Russian defense on the way back to its base.


