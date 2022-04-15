Russia warns of nuclear, hypersonic deployment if Sweden and Finland join NATO

By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) – One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland join the U.S.-led military alliance, Russia will deploy nuclear weapons and missiles. hypersonic in an enclave in the heart of Europe.

Finland, which shares a 1,300km border with Russia, and Sweden are considering joining NATO. Finland will decide in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.

Dmitry Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council, said that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia will have to boost its land, naval and air forces in the Baltic Sea.

Medvedev also explicitly raised the nuclear threat by saying that one can no longer speak of a “nuclear-free” Baltic — where Russia has its Kaliningrad enclave between Poland and Lithuania.

“There can be no talk of any more nuclear-free status for the Baltic — the balance needs to be restored,” said Medvedev, who was Russian president from 2008 to 2012.

Medvedev said he hoped Finland and Sweden would have common sense. Otherwise, he said, they would have to live with nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles close to home.

Russia has the largest arsenal of nuclear warheads in the world and, along with China and the United States, is one of the global leaders in hypersonic missile technology.

Lithuania said Russia’s threats were nothing new and that Moscow had deployed nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad long before the war in Ukraine. NATO did not immediately respond to Russia’s warning.

Still, the possible accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO – founded in 1949 to provide Western security against the Soviet Union – would be one of the biggest strategic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Finland gained independence from Russia in 1917 and fought two wars against it during World War II, during which it lost some territory. This Thursday, Finland announced a military exercise in Western Finland with the participation of the United Kingdom, the United States, Latvia and Estonia.

Sweden hasn’t fought a war in 200 years. Foreign policy has focused on supporting democracy and nuclear disarmament.