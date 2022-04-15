Russian fleet’s most important ship in Black Sea sinks after explosion | World

The most important ship in the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, the anti-missile cruiser Moskva, sank after the explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Known as an “aircraft carrier killer”, the vessel carries 16 missiles with a range of at least 700 kilometers, as well as air defense systems capable of protecting the fleet from air attacks.

According to Kiev, the ship was hit by a Ukrainian missile, which Russia denies.

The entire crew of the ship, around 500 people, was evacuated, according to a report by the Interfax agency. Earlier, Reuters reported that Russia had planned to tow the ship to port.

“During the towing of the Moskva ship to the port of destination, the ship lost stability because of the damage to the hull (caused) by the fire after the explosion of ammunition”, declared the Russian ministry, quoted by the state agency TASS.

“In rough sea conditions, the ship sank,” the folder added.

The Russian ministry had reported earlier that the fire was under control and that the cruiser was “maintaining its buoyancy”, while investigating the causes of the incident. No balance sheet has been released.

Authorities also reported that the ship’s towing process was underway and that the crew of hundreds of people had been evacuated to other vessels of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

For the Pentagon, the sinking of the cruiser was a “hard blow” to the Russian naval force in the Black Sea.

“This is a huge blow to the Black Sea Fleet, this is a key part of their efforts to effect some sort of naval dominance in the Black Sea,” a Pentagon spokesman told CNN on Thursday. , John Kirby.

“This will have an effect on their capabilities,” he added.

Kiev says ship hit by missiles

Hours earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the fire and evacuation of the cruiser Moskva, its flagship in the Black Sea.

The 186-meter-long missile ship was “severely damaged” by a fire caused by an munitions explosion and its crew of more than 500 men had to be evacuated, according to the ministry.

He later assured that the fire had been contained and that there were no more explosions. The boat “maintains its buoyancy,” she added.

But the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the Moskva was hit by “Neptune missiles”, which caused “significant damage to this Russian ship”, according to the governor of Odessa, Maxim Marchenko.

Moskva began its operations in the Soviet era, in 1983, and participated in the Russian intervention in Syria from 2015.

The ship gained notoriety at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, when it was involved in the attack against the island of Serpents, when 19 Ukrainian sailors were captured and exchanged for Russian prisoners.

In the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, authorities said they would resume evacuations of civilians, after a suspension ordered by Kiev as it considered them too “dangerous”.

“Humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work on condition that the shelling by the occupation forces ceases,” said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.