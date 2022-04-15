Russian Marries Ukrainian at US-Mexico Border to Apply for Asylum | World

A Russian man has married a Ukrainian woman in Tijuana, the largest border city linking Mexico and California, to seek asylum in the United States.

More than ten thousand kilometers from their countries of origin, Russian Semen Bobrovski and Ukrainian Darina Sakhniuk were married in a registry office in Tijuana.

Before the Russian invasion, the couple lived in Ukraine and managed to leave the country and arrive in Tijuana 15 days ago to apply for refugee status in the United States.

US authorities only allowed Darina to enter the US as a refugee. Bobrovski was not allowed, because the Russian community has been banned from entering the country since the beginning of the war. The only Russians allowed to enter are those who can prove with a document that they have family in the country.

Russian marries Ukrainian in registry office on the US-Mexico border

Due to the restriction, the couple asked the municipal director of services for migrants in Tijuana for support to get married.

“I’m very happy to have met some really nice people who helped us get married here in Mexico,” said Sakhniuk, who worked as an administrator in Kiev before fleeing the war.

At the US-Mexico border, US officials allow Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion to enter the United States and stay for a year, according to people who have crossed the border.

“We never thought about getting married in another country, mainly because we were planning (the wedding) in Ukraine, but things turned out as they did,” said the groom, Semen Brobovski, a Russian national fleeing Kiev.

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees escaped the war and huddled in makeshift camps near the international port of entry, which links Tijuana to California.