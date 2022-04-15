Samsung launches smart projector with up to 100-inch screen

Samsung announced on Wednesday (13) The Freestyle, a smart projector capable of projecting a screen from 30 to 100 inches in Full HD resolution. The South Korean company refers to the device as a portable smart TV.

The smart projector comes with support for Samsung’s Bixby and Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistants, which makes it possible to use without touching the screen, just using voice commands with your favorite virtual assistant — which makes the product a smart speaker with 100 inch screen. If you prefer, the user still has a control with a very minimalist design to access all the device settings.

The device still has premium sound, with 360º sound transmission, in addition to bluetooth connectivity, which allows the user to connect it to other audio output devices for even more powerful sound. In addition, the device can mirror the screen of TVs and smartphones, as long as they are connected to the same WiFi network.

Its weight, 830g, makes it very easy to transport wherever the user wants. In addition, its base rotates 360º, which makes it possible to project the screen anywhere, including on the ceiling.

The smart projector can still accurately identify the colors of the surface on which it is projecting the screen and is able to make adjustments so that the colors are in good quality and definition even on non-white walls.

You can access the Tizen platform through the device, which allows for an authentic smart TV experience, with access to various apps and streaming services quickly and simply. The projector is very focused on the younger generations and brings features like false window projection, neon light projection and also photo prism.

One of the main attractions of the product is that it is not difficult to install, in its presentation, Samsung highlighted the fact that it is “plug and play”, just plug it in and they will be ready for immediate use. The Freestyles smart projector will be available for purchase in Brazil from May for R$6,999.