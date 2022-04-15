Santas Casas stop on the 19th in protest against lack of money

With a worrying financial scenario, Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals will stop and reschedule elective procedures in all philanthropic hospitals in Brazil from April 19th. Mobilized by the CMB (Confederation of Santas Casas e Hospitais Filantropos), the federations of hospitals and institutions will protest against the serious situation they face, due to the level of indebtedness and the underfunding of the Unified Health System (SUS), which in the last six years, culminated in the closure of 315 philanthropic hospitals. The Covid-19 pandemic has already worsened the situation that has increased demand and costs, causing the sector’s debt to exceed more than R$ 20 billion. Today, it is configured as the biggest crisis in history.

In May of last year, the federal government announced an emergency contribution of R$ 2 billion that, so far, has not materialized. And the concern with maintaining work now has another problem: bill 2564/20, originally approved in the Senate, and which establishes the nursing salary floor, which is being processed in the Federal Chamber, with a vote scheduled for the next few days. .

The impact of this proposal for philanthropic hospitals that provide services to the SUS is estimated at R$ 6.3 billion. “We are not against the project, on the contrary, hospitals value all health professionals and join efforts with the professional categories in the search for a source of revenue that allows the financing of fairer remunerations”, said Mirocles Véras, president of CMB (Confederation of Holy Houses and Philanthropic Hospitals). “But our reality makes the fulfillment of this project unsustainable and definitively establishing the bankruptcy of these institutions”.

The CMB represents 1,824 philanthropic hospitals, which have 169,000 hospital beds, 26,000 ICU beds and serve more than 50% of the medium complexity of the SUS and 70% of the high complexity. “We emphasize that the population will not be left unattended, as the electives will be rescheduled. The act will be for us to expose and show, in a public way, the problems that the sector is facing”, completes Véras.

In the week of April 25th to 28th, an action will be carried out involving caravans with members of federations and philanthropic hospitals. The CMB will also schedule a meeting with parliamentarians and make official the President of the Republic, the presidencies of the Chamber and the Senate, in addition to the ministries, on the necessary source of resources that can provide conditions for these institutions to bear the financial impact of this bill.

