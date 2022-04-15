SBC warns of Chagas disease caused by contaminated food

Traditionally transmitted by the bite of the insect called barber, Chagas disease has changed its profile in recent years. On the world day of this pathology, remembered this Thursday (14/4), the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) warns that, today, about 70% of cases happen due to the ingestion of contaminated food.

The disease is caused by the protozoan Trypanosoma cruzi, and is considered endemic in Latin America. With the improvement of the economy and the reduction of houses built with taipa (barber’s dwelling), currently the main form of contamination is contaminated açaí, but there are reports of disease caused after the ingestion of sugarcane juice, bacaba and other typical juices consumed. in the North Region. The most affected state is Pará, the largest producer of açaí in Brazil.

Most frequently consumed in the country, industrialized açaí goes through a bleaching process, with heating to 80°C and washing with a special product – a procedure that inactivates the protozoan and makes the product safe for consumption. Ingestion of this food is dangerous when it is prepared by the small producer, who harvests the fruit directly from the tree, or in the case of families who buy açaí in natura in municipal markets.

Symptoms

Chagas disease has two phases. In acute cases, there are no symptoms, which makes early diagnosis difficult. In the chronic phase, which begins years after contamination, there are cardiac and digestive complications, with arrhythmias, increased heart volume, esophageal and colon dilation. Other symptoms of this stage are: fainting, chest pain, palpitation, swelling of the lower limbs and abdominal pain.

“About 15% of cases of heart failure are caused by the disease. That is, it is the most serious cardiomyopathy, which kills much more than others”, explains researcher and professor at the Federal University of Acre (Ufac) Odilson Silvestre, financial director of the Department of Heart Failure at SBC.