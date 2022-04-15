See a sunrise on Mars captured by the InSight lander

Where were you when you saw the most beautiful sunrise of your life? Whatever your answer, definitely no place would be more different and unusual than… another planet! And thanks to NASA’s InSight spacecraft, we now have the opportunity to watch the dawn on Mars.

3D artist’s impression of NASA’s InSight spacecraft on Mars. Image: Fabiobispo3D/Shutterstock

Last Sunday (10), the lander that has been exploring the Red Planet since November 2018 recorded images of the sunrise that, together, are in motion and give a sense of how the mornings start in our neighbor.

“I will never get tired of the sunrise on Mars”, published this Wednesday (13) the official profile of InSight on Twitter, which posts in first person, as if it were the probe itself. “Each morning, that distant point rises higher in the sky, giving me energy for another round of listening to the crunching under my feet.”

InSight (short for “Interior Exploration Using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Thermal Transport”) is a Mars stationary lander designed to study “marsquakes” and the planet’s interior in general.

The lander landed in the Elysium Planitia region nearly 3.5 years ago and is currently in an extended phase after completing its full Martian year primary mission. While the Earth year has 365 days separated by 24 hours – except for leap years, which have 366 days – a year on Mars has 687 days, the equivalent of almost two years on Earth. Martian days are 24 hours and 37 minutes long, almost the same number of hours as days here on our planet.

In January, a massive dust storm on Mars forced the InSight spacecraft into a protective “safe mode” when its solar arrays were unable to generate enough power to proceed with its science mission. On February 15, the lander was recovered and is expected to continue operating until December.

