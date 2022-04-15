Sojourn is featured in gameplay trailer

A gameplay trailer for Overwatch 2 appeared on the internet this Thursday (14). The images focus on the rookie heroine Sojourn and reveal never-before-seen details of her gameplay, showcasing the properties of her main weapons, movement and narrative.

The video was shared (and later deleted) on the game’s official Taiwanese YouTube channel. The content brings the character’s combat style, such as fluid encounter mechanics and two energy-based firearms, with automatic bursts of fire and switching between alternate modes.

Watch the trailer, which was saved by other players on the internet:

As Blizzard had commented in March, Sojourn will be the first black female character in the series and emerges as the big news of Overwatch 2 so far. According to director Aaron Keller, she will be in multiplayer alongside four maps (Circuit Royal, New Queen Street, Midtown and Colosseo), where each will have its own dynamics.

Blizzard Entertainment has not commented on the video.

Junker Queen in Overwatch 2

In other recent news, Junker Queen is rumored to be a playable character in Overwatch 2. The heroine, who had an essentially narrative role in the original game, could be announced in the sequel with abilities and gear dedicated to bleed status. Click here to learn more.