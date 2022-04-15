Sony agrees to change policy and PS Plus should no longer be accidentally renewed

Facebook

Sony and Nintendo will take extra steps to ensure that automatic renewals of their subscription services do not happen accidentally. The companies agreed to the new measures after an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK competition regulator (via VGC).

Sony will now contact long-term PlayStation Plus subscribers who have not used the service for an unspecified time and let them know how to cancel their subscription. If users do not decide to cancel the service, but continue to not actively use it, Sony will not accept any further payments until use of the service is resumed.

Nintendo has also changed its policy. Now, new users who sign up for Nintendo Switch Online will not have auto-renewal as their default option when joining the service. It will still be possible to enable auto-renewal for Switch Online, but this must be done after joining the service.

CMA Executive Director of Enforcement Michael Grenfell said in a statement: “As a result of our investigations, a number of changes have been made in this industry to protect customers and help address concerns about automatic renewal of subscriptions. Today’s announcement therefore concludes our investigations into the online video game industry. Companies in other industries that offer auto-renewing subscriptions should review their practices to ensure they comply with consumer protection law.”